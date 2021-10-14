World’s biggest dance reality television show, Battle of the Year, has officially been unveiled in Nigeria by national telecommunications company Globacom.

Widely regarded as the world cup of breakdancing, Battle of the Year, an annual international breakdancing competition kicked off 20 years ago in Hannover, Germany. The regional qualifying tournaments are held worldwide leading to world finals with the 2021 edition slated for Germany.

“In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”, said Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers, who spoke at the company headquarters in Lagos where Glo Battle of the Year was unveiled.

He said Nigerian youths would have unlimited opportunities to pursue their passion, adding that preliminary contests for the 13 week TV show will be announced soon and will be held in six cities including Lagos, Kaduna, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Abuja.

A total of N84 million, according to him, will be won across seven dance categories during the Glo Battle of the Year, in addition to the golden opportunity to represent the country at the global stage of the competition.

He also announced local and international Judges for the show, including Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany) .

Beyers who said participants in the show will be required to upload a 30-second entry video, after which the top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected, advised interested dancers and dance crews to go tolog on to www.globotynigeria. com to enter for the competition..

Also speaking at the event, Jolomi Kendaboh, CEO, House of Royalty, and Project Coordinator explained that Glo Battle of the Year is the preliminary to the annual International Battle of the Year breakdance championship.

“We are confident that with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level,” he said.