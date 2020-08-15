African Voices Changemakers, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme on CNN International, this weekend hosts Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi, as special guest.

The artiste whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 1991. He later relocated to Ghana where he studied Mechanical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

He started his music career in 2012 with the release of his rhythm and blues single entitled “Pipi Dance”. The song was very successful, especially online, and this led him to recording other tracks such as “Skin Tight” which featured Ghanaian star, Efya, in 2015. He also collaborated with Ghanaian R&B star, Sarkodie, Lil Kesh and Burna Boy on other songs that were equally big hits.

Mr. Eazi followed up in 2017 with the release of the mixtape, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: Accra to Lagos which featured several Nigerian performers including Big Lean, Tekno, Phyno and DJ Cuppy. The album contained singles like “Leg Over” and “Tilapia” which became instant hits with music lovers across the African continent.

Viewers will learn from him the trajectory of his music career in Nigeria and Ghana and how he pioneering Banku music which is a mix of Ghana highlife and Nigerian rhythms.