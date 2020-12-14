Telecommunications company, Globacom, has commended Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, for outclassing Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev on Saturday to retain his four world heavyweight titles: International Boxing Federation (IBF),World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and International Boxing Organisation (IBO). In the bout held at SSE Arena in London, Joshua knocked out Pulev in the 9th of the scheduled 12 rounds. He had earlier sent his opponent to the canvas twice in round three before completing the job in round nine.

Commending the champion, Globacom in a statement in Lagos said, “Anthony Joshua, had again demonstrated the resilient spirit of Nigerians through the successful defence of his world boxing titles on Saturday”, adding that “We are indeed very proud to have him as one of our brand ambassadors,” It praised the boxer for his focus, tenacity and boxing prowess which earned him the victory.

Referring to its advert, “Heart of a Champion”, which was released a few days before the fight, the company said that Joshua‘s victory truly symbolised the message “Champions go the distance and they go further”, contained in the TVC.

Glo said, “Like you stated in the television commercial, ‘I was born hungry for success, it’s the Nigerian way’, you clearly demonstrated, right from the start of the fight, the determination to excel, the resilience and the ‘can-do’ spirit which Nigerians are known for, thus achieving the remarkable victory.”