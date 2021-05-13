Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has sent felicitations to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, an Islamic festival which signals the completion of the 30-day fasting period of Ramadan.

The company in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, charged the Muslim Ummah to continue the acts of Ibadah including charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours which are the virtue preached by Islam. The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, in which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for a whole month in supplication and penance to Allah.

While advising them to imbibe the full tenets of Islam as taught by Prophet Mohamed (SAW), Globacom congratulated the Islamic believers on the successful completion of the fasting session praying that Almighty Allah will accept their prayers as acts of obedience and faith.

“Eid-el-Fitr celebration is a season of love and forgiveness. It is a time for Muslim faithful to use the season to fend for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper”, Glo noted.

The company wished them an exciting celebration as it promised seamless service delivery during the holidays and beyond.