Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has entrenched its position as market leader in the industry as it gained more subscribers than any other network in the telecoms sector in the month of December 2018.

The company also ended the year as the second largest telecoms operator at the end of 2018.

According to new statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) website, in the month of December 2018, Globacom garnered 1,982,109 new customers, moving up its subscriber base from 43,273,188 to 45,255,297; a figure which amounts to 26.24% of total industry subscriber figure.

This has strengthened the position of Globacom as the second largest network while the latest publication shows that Airtel remains in third place after increasing by 1,061,330 subscribers to arrive at 44,180,484 subscribers in December. This has pushed Airtel to 25.61% of cumulative industry subscriber base.

The report further indicates that 9mobile added 555,344 subscribers , as the third largest gainer, to move up to 15,917,015 in December, from 15,361,671 in November while MTN stands at 67,133,009, having added only 158,017 in December 2018.

Globacom’s stronger performance in the last few months is thought to be consequent upon its constant improvements of services across the country with massive infrastructural overhauls and optimization.

The company had, in a press release issued from its Lagos head office on Friday, said that it was working assiduously to further enhance the network experience of its subscribers in 2019.

“We are ramping up our network backbone with new critical infrastructure equipment and new avant-garde software solutions that will improve quality of service, quicken problem resolution and deepen customer care operations,” the statement said.

In its determination to delight its customers, Globacom introduced new products which include Oga SIM, which offers 125% data bonuses to all new data customers, and GloYakata, which rewards customers with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines. These products have become increasingly popular with subscribers.