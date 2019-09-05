Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company, Globacom, is cooking up an initiative that is bound to send shockwaves of excitement amongst Nigerians.

Feelers from the company indicate that finishing touches have been put to a massive consumer promo designed to significantly empower subscribers who have supported the telecom company with patronage.

The promo will create thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs by doling out tools of trade and other equipment that can be useful for establishing businesses.

Globacom has already commenced a teaser campaign to sensitise members of the public for the arrival of the promo. The campaign promises telecom users that their lives will never be the same after taking part in the promo. “The promo is designed to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour rather than dishing out money to them. The trade-establishment tools to be won are such that will have direct bearing on the people. It promises to be the most exciting people-focused empowerment promo we have activated. Nigerians should not miss the promo for anything”, Globacom announced.

One of Nigeria’s most popular actors, Odunlade Adekola, social media sensation, Samuel Perry Animashaun, alias “Broda Shaggi”, Funky Mallam and Victor Osuagwu play key roles in the teaser campaign.