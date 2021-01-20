Leading telecommunications company, Globacom, has unveiled a new season of its recharge-based loyalty program, GloRewards (CASHTOKEN) for its subscribers.

Globacom, in a statement released in Lagos, said that subscribers, just like in the first season of GloRewards program, will earn Cashtokens each time they recharge their lines. Each Cashtoken will give an assured cashback. Also, subscribers stand a chance to win between N5,000 and N100 million in weekly lottery draws.

Providing further details on how the offer works, the telecoms giant said “To enroll for GloRewards, subscribers will Dial *777*6# and start recharging to earn Cashtokens. However, welcome Cashtoken awaits new customers on first recharge of N200 only, after which they will earn more Cashtokens on every cumulative recharge of N1000 during a calendar month similar to other existing customers.”.

All Glo subscribers will continue to earn and accumulate Cashtokens as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. Thus, there is no upper limit to accumulating Cashtokens. All cashtokens will be credited in a virtual wallet that is linked to the customer’s mobile number.

“Subscribers will be able view and redeem their cashtokens by dialing *6700# to purchase airtime/data, pay electricity bills, pay CableTV bills or other payments. They can also transfer their accumulated cash tokens to the bank and cash out the equivalent value”, Glo explained.