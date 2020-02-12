In its bid to continue to avail Glo subscribers of pleasant experiences on its network, national telecommunications operator, Globacom, has unveiled Glo Cloud, a personal full quality storage application which enables subscribers to easily back up their digital life or activities.

In a statement in Lagos on Monday, Globacom said the new app will assist Glo data users to safely and privately store their photos, videos, music and documents, back them up automatically, retrieve and share them digitally from their cloud account.

“We are in a digital age where people develop loads and loads of personal, social and business content which they wish to store and retrieve whenever they want. Glo Cloud provides a safe and secure place to store such content. Apart from the problem of having enough storage space on phones or laptops, the Glo Cloud customer is assured of the safety of his documents or contents if he loses his phone or computer” Globacom explained.

It also added that the size of digital contents to be stored by Glo Cloud users will be commensurate with size of their subscriptions.