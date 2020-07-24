Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, has announced an immediate increment in the volume of data for its subscribers buying or renewing Glo data bundles.

The operator in a press statement from its head office in Lagos on Thursday said extra data will now be available to all its subscribers who purchase any of its data plans.

The statement said any new customer who purchases a daily data plan of N50 will get additional data value of 18MB making a total of 50MB as against the former data value of 32MB. The bonus includes 5MB of data useable at night between the hours of 12 midnight and 5am.

Any Glo subscriber who purchases a daily data plan of N100 will now get 150MB which will include 35mb of night data value. In the same vein, subscribers who go for the N500 data plan valid for 14 days will now get 1.35 GB of data instead of the 1GB they used to receive up till now. A night time bonus of 550MB is part of the new package.

Subscribers who go for the N1, 000 monthly data plan will receive a whopping 2.9 GB inclusive of 1 GB of data useable only at night. There are other data bundle options up to N20, 000. For instance, 12GB of data has been added to the N20, 000, bringing the total to 138GB instead of the erstwhile 115GB.

The company stated that its data offers are currently the best at the market both in terms of the price points and the quality of the data service.