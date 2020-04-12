Telecoms firm, Globacom, has sent a message of encouragement to Nigerians to pray more during this year’s Easter celebrations, urging them to do their best to be happy and grateful even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released from its Lagos office, Globacom asserted that there would be life after the COVID-19 lockdown, noting that people should be prepared to take their lives back and go for their dreams irrespective of how things turn out. The firm charged Christians in Nigeria to trust in God who raised Christ from the dead and believe that the Almighty will make all things to work together for good for them, according to the holy scriptures.

The statement enjoined them to seize the opportunity of Easter to supplicate to God to help scientists find solutions to the global pandemic, COVID-19, which has been ravaging the human race. It also prayed for victims of the pandemic to receive strength to combat the virus and for God to grant those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic in Nigeria and abroad the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“Let us use this Easter period to further reflect deeply on the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross. This sacrifice is a pointer to the fact that God cares for the human race at all times and has plans for their redemption from sin and all evils. This should rekindle hope in our hearts at this difficult time,” Globacom said.