After 20 years of dominating the screen, Amebo, the gossipy character in the popular television sitcom, Village Headmaster, is back.

The talkative character is now back courtesy data transformation company, Globacom in its latest TV commercial, aimed at promoting ‘Glo Amebo’, a mouth-watering offer that gives subscribers five times the value of their recharge.

Ibidun Allison plays the talkative beads seller who puts a call through to her daughter, Yvonne Jegede in the theatrical television commercial. The phone conversation begins in the morning and goes uninterrupted till evening when Amebo suddenly looks up to discover that not only has darkness fallen on the market but also that other traders have closed for the day.

When a customer acted by musician Ego Ogbaru complains about the endless call, Allison (Amebo) retorts: “Na you be Glo wey dey dash me credit anyhow?” It’s her classic way of saying that when you subscribe to the Amebo tariff plan on the Glo network, you would enjoy a seemingly endless talk time with little recharge.

The television commercial underscores the unprecedented volume of time available to customers to call, chat and network with family and friends on the Glo network.

Meanwhile, Globacom has celebrated Nigerian artistes featured in the latest album of one of the world’s best-known singers, Beyonce Knowles.

Beyonce had featured six Nigerian musicians including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tekno and Mr Eazi in her latest album, The Lion King: The Gift. The album was premiered on July 19, 2019.

In a statement, Globacom said it was delightful to learn that the music acts who have established themselves as superstars have been recognized for their immense talent on the global stage. “We are proud to have engaged these artistes at one point or the other in their careers. In fact, three of them namely Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Tekno featured in our ‘We Got People Talking’ television commercial that is bursting the Internet and has recorded over a million views on YouTube,” the company said.