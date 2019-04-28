As the 30-minute magazine programme, African Voices, which airs on the Cable News Network, CNN, clocked 10 years recently, the Executive Vice Chairman, of the giant telecommunications company, Mrs Bella Disu, has expressed satisfaction with the feats achieved for the African Continent by the programme in the last 10 years.

Mrs Disu who spoke at a get-together organised by CNN to mark the landmark event, enthused that African Voices had over the last decade bridged the communication gap in Africa by projecting the continent positively and showcasing Africa’s trail blazers in every human endeavour. The programme, had in the last decade, featured prominent African talents and unique individuals who had made remarkable impacts in their chosen fields among whom are young entrepreneurs like Ethiopia’s Abai Schulze and legends like the late Chinua Achebe.

The executive vice chairman expressed the hope that the programme would continue to be a platform for a mutually beneficial partnership for many more years.

Disu called on all Africans to play their part in building the continent’s future, adding that the partnership with CNN African Voices had allowed Globacom to extend its impact in a unique way.

She noted that Globacom had in the last 16 years supported sports, cultural and entrepreneurial activities across the continent, with the goal of nurturing and showcasing talents and would continue in this trajectory.

In his welcome remarks at the event, which held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Account Director, CNN International Commercial, Zara Driss, said, “we are proud to work with such a committed, long-standing sponsor of a show that shares our passion about the diverse culture of Africa.”