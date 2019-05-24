Nigeria’s second largest telecommunications operator, Globacom, garnered 78 percent of new data subscriptions in March.

The operator gained nearly one million new subscribers in the month. This was disclosed in the latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the March.

According to the statistics, Globacom gained 950,115 new internet users, taking its total internet subscriptions to 28,436,386 from 27,486,271 recorded in February.

Two other operators, MTN and Airtel, also featured marginally on the gainers’ list in March.

Airtel added 351,657 new internet users, while MTN added 13,552 subscribers. 9mobile, on its part, lost 166,542 users in the month under review. Overall internet users in Nigeria increased to 115,938,225 in March from 114,725,357 recorded in February, according to the NCC statistics.

This indicates an increase of 1,212,868 new subscribers in one month. Globacom has been on ascendancy in terms of acquisition of new internet subscribers in the last one year ostensibly due to the consistent improvement in the operator’s data services. The company has the widest 4G LTE coverage in the country, and the technology ensures more reliable and faster internet usage experience.

Globacom also has the most attractive data plans in the market, with packages that appeal to both high and low data users.