Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has entrenched its position as market leader in the industry as it gained more subscribers than any other network in the telecommunications sector in December 2018.

The company also ended the year as the second largest telecommunications operator at the end of 2018.

New statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission website, last month, showed that Globacom made 1,982,109 new customers, moving up its subscriber base from 43,273,188 to 45,255,297; which amounts to 26.24 percent of total industry subscriber figure.

This development has strengthened the position of Globacom as the second largest network while the latest publication shows that Airtel remains in third place, after increasing by 1,061,330 subscribers to arrive at 44,180,484 subscribers in December. This has pushed Airtel to 25.61 Globacom of cumulative industry subscriber base.

The report further indicated that 9mobile added 555,344 subscribers, as the third largest gainer, to move up to 15,917,015 in December, from 15,361,671 in November while MTN stood at 67,133,009, having added only 158,017 in December 2018.

Globacom’s stronger performance in the last few months is thought to be consequent upon its constant improvements of its services across the country with massive infrastructural overhauls and optimizations. The company had, in a statement issued from its Lagos head office, at the weekend, said it is working assiduously to further enhance the network experience of its subscribers in 2019.

“We are ramping up our network backbone with new critical infrastructure equipment and new avant-garde software solutions that would improve quality of service, quicken problem resolution and deepen customer care operations,” Globacom said.

In its determination to delight its customers, Globacom introduced new products which include Oga SIM, which offers 125 percent data bonuses to all new data customers, and Glo Yakata, which rewards customers with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines. These products have become increasingly popular with subscribers.