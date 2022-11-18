Globacom on Thursday continued redeeming prizes to winners in the Festival of Joy promotion with the presentation a brand new Kia car to the first vehicle winner in the reward scheme.

34-year-old Events Planner, Mrs Adeife Abiodun-Adeyemi, received the keys to the car from the special guest of honour at the event, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, at a ceremony held at the Gloworld, Ring Road, Ibadan. Also in attendance were the Commissioner for Trade and Investments, Chief Bayo Lawal; the Chairman, Ibadan South West Local Government, Honourable Kehinde Akande, and other members of the state executive council.

The overjoyed car winner who danced round the venue said, “I have always used Glo, it is my business hotline, so I usually recharged heavily on the number even before the promo. When I learnt that Glo was rewarding its subscribers, I intensified my recharges. I am happy that my loyalty to Globacom over the years has paid off”.

Winners of power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans were also presented with their prizes. Mr Temitope Salako, a 38-year-old business centre operator who won a sewing machine, said his prayers had been answered as he was planning to get one for his younger sister who is a fashion designer. He noted Glo had made it easy for him to accomplish the desire.

Also, Oyindamola Alabi, who studies agriculture at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, was one of those who won power generators. She said she did not believe her luck until she received her prize. 24-year-old Dolapo Aremu, a mother of one, who won a rechargeable fan, thanked Globacom for empowering its subscribers and for always giving back to society.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, commended Globacom for empowering its subscribers through unique loyalty reward promos. He noted that the company had remained committed to positively affecting the lives of its customers through its products and services and through social responsibility initiatives.

Mr. Ikechukwu Onuekwusi, Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager in Oyo State, informed guests that the prize-giving train would move to Abuja on Friday to present prizes to lucky subscribers who emerged winners in that region, and will from there take the Festival of Joy to other cities around the country. He called on those who wish to participate in the promo to dial the dedicated short code *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win any of the prizes. “ The more the recharge, the higher the chances of winning, he added.

“Subscribers who desire to become landlords and landladies of 3-bedroom houses courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period, while those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans”, clarified Mr. Onuekwusi.