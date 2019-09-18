Five best-performing students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have been appreciated and presented with smart phones by Globacom, in conjunction with its technology partner, Huawei. The gesture was part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of the two companies, through which outstanding students of Nigerian universities are rewarded with ICT solutions. The companies said the initiative was part of their commitment to promoting scholarship among the youth. Apart from the five UNIBEN undergraduates who received the smartphones, the institution also got internet routers, complete with data bundles.

In a brief ceremony, UNIBEN Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Ikponwonso Omoruyi, noted that the gadgets, namely five routers for the school and smartphones fully loaded with Glo data for five final year students with best CGPA points, would encourage the students and the staff of the institution to continue to pursue academic excellence.

“What you have done would encourage the pursuit of academic excellence and ease the data needs of the university community. The gesture will also strengthen the bond of friendship between Globacom and the University of Benin,” he said. The student beneficiaries were also full of appreciation for the gesture. One of them, Promise Ekpo Osaine of the Department of Computer Engineering, said: “I feel amazed, dumbfounded, in fact I don’t know the adjective to describe how I am feeling right now.”