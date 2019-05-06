Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom on Friday received members of Nigeria’s Special Olympics team, which it sponsored to the 2019 Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The three Olympians sponsored by the company are Chima Maduakor, Tejumola Ogunlela and Oyinkansola Givens Joseph. They were received at Mike Adenuga Towers, headquarters of Globacom, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The resilient spirit of the athletes was symbolised by Maduakor who, despite being deaf and dumb, is now a proud Olympics Gold medalist. He won Gold in the shot put event.

Ogunlela and Joseph equally made Nigeria proud. While Ogunlela won two bronze medals in swimming, Joseph won one silver and one bronze medals in badminton.

State Head, SME, Lagos Zone, Globacom, Marie Macfoy, who received the team said the company was delighted with the outstanding performance of the Olympians.

“Their exploits at the tournament were achieved by the team’s winning attitude and hard work, determination and an irrepressible personal belief that all things are possible, even in the face of severe challenges ”, she stated.

“Globacom is not new to Special Olympics sponsorship. In 2011, we sponsored the Nigerian contingent to the Special Olympics held in Athens and the contingent returned with 27 medals,” Macfoy added.