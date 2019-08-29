Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, on Wednesday joined the list of schools which have benefited from the Globacom-Huawei ICT empowerment package for higher institutions across the country.

, Globacom, which is executing the project in alliance with global ICT solutions provider, Huawei, presented Glo 4G routers and android phones to the school and five of its best performing students.

The institutions that have so far benefitted from the educational empowerment programme include Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State; University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, University of Benin; University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

At the presentation of the items at Adekunle Ajasin University, Ajomale Olamide Christianah of the Department of Agric Economics; Patrick Oluwafemi Success of the Department of Linguistics; Oshin Joshua Inioluwa of Linguistics and Yoruba Studies; Omotunde Samuel Segun of the Department of Science Education (Physics), and Oguntimehin Taiwo Samuel of Department of Animal and Environmental Biology received Android phones loaded with Glo data to help them in their studies.

Patrick Success who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Globacom and Huawei for the ICT gift pack and pledged to redouble their efforts to continue to achieve excellence.

Globacom’s State Manager in Ondo State, Mr. Olusegun Oguntuase, stated during the presentation of the ICT solutions that the company was committed to helping promote research and learning in higher institutions across Nigeria through the use of technology.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Igbekele Amos Ajibefun, thanked Globacom for the ICT packages which he said would not only assist the school in research projects but would also inspire the students to strive for excellence.

Meanwhile, Mr. Idowu Asenuga, an agric expert and top agric equipment consultant in Nigeria has posited that the West African Agribusiness Show scheduled for Nigeria in 2020 would boost the subregions agribusiness and GDP.