Globacom has introduced a new offering which ensure customer lines will remain active on its network for 365 days even when not in use.

The telecom operator said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the plan known as ALWAYS ON ensures that Glo customers will no longer worry about their lines getting suspended or disconnected even if they have not made calls, used data or SMS for a long period of time.

It explained that with a token payment of just N500, “the customer will enjoy the assurance of 365 days of continued service, even if he/she does not make or receive calls, text or browse”.

According to Globacom, “ALWAYS ON is available to all existing and new prepaid Glo subscribers and is especially beneficial to customers who travel out of the country for long durations without access to the network or customers whose handsets get stolen or whose SIMs get damaged but do not have immediate means of replacement. They can be rest assured that their lines will not be disconnected due to inactivity”.

Customers can subscribe to the plan by simply dialing *777# and selecting ALWAYS ON from the menu. “Upon confirmation, a one-time fee of N500 will be deducted from the customer’s main account after which he or she will be linked to the plan and given 365 days of uninterrupted access to Glo network”.