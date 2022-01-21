Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo on Thursday rewarded 109 new winners at a prize presentation event held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

While Patrick Obekpa, a real estate businessman, drove home a brand new Kia Rio car, 32 other Glo subscribers went home with refrigerators. 38 received power generators just as another 38 also went home with television sets.

Obekpa, who could not hold back his excitement, said, “I was on my way to the office when I got the call that I had won the car. Everything since that point has been like a dream. I have for few months been saving up to replace my old car which was involved in an accident. That is why this gesture from Glo is stunning. I am forever bonded for life with the Glo brand from today.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Some of the winners who spoke at the event thanked Globacom for the wonderful opportunity. A refrigerator winner, Maryam Buda, a Business Administration student of Taraba State University, stated, “I was surprised as I was in Taraba State when I got the call. I feel great and want to say a big thank you to Glo for making me feel special today.” The sentiments were shared by Joseph Negedu, a television winner. “Wow! Just like that, I have a brand new television and it’s all thanks to Glo. It is truly wonderful and I’m so glad I belong to a network that cares about its subscribers”, he told the audience.