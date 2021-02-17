Telecommunication solutions provider, Globacom, has launched Appointment Manager, an app designed to assist subscribers to book appointments online for their registration for the National Identity Number(NIN).

Globacom said in a press statement that, through the app, subscribers would choose when and where to undergo the process of NIN registration devoid of stress. This, it posits, will conserve their time and also simplify the registration process in a safe and Covid-19-compliant environment with fewer people in attendance.

The company said it was determined to ease the process of NIN registration for its subscribers and general public through the app which will make it easy for them to choose a day, time and Gloworld outlet most convenient for them to visit for the exercise.

In order to use the app, Glo explained that subscribers will need to “Enter the URL https://ninappt.gloworld.com/ on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000. This will be followed by clicking on the date icon to select available dates for the month, followed by selection of desired state and shop. Next is the selection of the desired time , to be followed by entrance of the number provided by the app to ensure the customer is indeed a human being, after which he or she will click on Submit.

“Customers will then receive an SMS notification with an ID, Scheduled date and shop to visit which he will present at the shop,” Globacom added.

According to the telecommunications giant, the app was launched “to help our numerous subscribers and Nigerians in general to reduce the stress involved in the NIN registration process”.

The data grandmasters encouraged its subscribers to make judicious use of the app for the registration, as it urges those who are yet to link their NIN with their mobile numbers to text their NIN to 109 “They can also dial *109*NIN# to submit their NIN or call 109 to update their NIN via voice call”, Glo added..

The network also urged customers as well as members of the public who wish to make further enquiries to contact 121 for prepaid and 200 for post paid, or visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin

