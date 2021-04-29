In order to make its services easily accessible to subscribers, leading telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has introduced a self-care channel called Glo Café.

With the newly launched app, all Glo services have been brought together under one umbrella, while subscribers now have a convenient self-service channel to manage their account.

In a press statement in Lagos on Wednesday, Globacom described Glo Café as “a full 360-degree solution which empowers all subscribers on the Glo network to manage their mobile accounts with convenience and ease. It explained that Glo Café was developed following broad research into customers’ needs as its recent study revealed a need for “a time-efficient yet simple and easy one-stop platform offering customer support”.

“The launch of Glo Café is part of our efforts to deliver the best customer experience in the digital space and empower customers with a convenient, non-intrusive and 24/7 available channel of support. The self-care app is a simple, secure and convenient way for Glo mobile customers to access a whole host of functionalities- buying, sharing and gifting of data, borrowing credit and data, recharging any Glo account and paying postpaid bills, accessing Value Added Services (VAS), among other things”, Globacom said in the statement.