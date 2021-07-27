Data grandmasters, Globacom, says corporate or individual customers who require huge amounts of data for homes, offices, businesses, studies, religious worship and the like now have a data plan that suits their needs on its network.

The Company in a press release on Sunday said that its N100,000 data plan which gives a humongous 1TB (terabyte) of data valid for 12 months will give such customers an unmatched experience on its network.

The 1TB package is part of the Glo Mega Data Plan which has been delighting heavy data users on the Glo network with different value-adding packages.

“This particular plan is specifically designed for home broadband users, such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and Small and Medium Enterprise customers who have the need for higher data consumption,” Globacom explained.

“The Glo Mega Data Plan, particularly the N100,000 plan, is exclusively packaged to address the needs of heavy data subscribers for reliable and affordable internet service. it will help millions of people who rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions as well as hold meetings, seminars, religious worship, among other activities”, the Company stated.

