In its bid to enhance the telephony experience of its teeming subscribers, Globacom has introduced Glo Berekete, a new tariff plan which offers more voice and data benefits to its new and existing customers.

The company explained at the launch of the product in Lagos on Tuesday that Berekete means ‘abundance’ in local patois, saying that this emphasises the premium it places on its customers. Globacom also promised to continue to meet and exceed their expectations in product and service delivery. The impressive launch of the product was graced by Globacom’s newly unveiled brand ambassadors, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly called Don Jazzy; ace singer, Teniola Apata, fondly addressed as Teni The Entertainer; another popular musician, Simisola Kosoko (Simi); Africa’s highest scorer at the last Nations Cup and Manchester United attacker, Odion Ighalo and World Heavyweight Champion and holder of four boxing titles, Anthony Olaseni Joshua whose endorsement deal was recently extended by Globacom.

According to the firm, under the new product, every new customer gets a welcome bonus of N600 upon successful activation of his or her line. “The successful activation includes registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100 and making a first call. N400 out of the bonus credit is for calls to any network, while the balance N200 will be converted to 200MB of data,” Glo said.