Chiamaka Ajeamo

GLOin60seconds competition, an online talent hunt initiative aimed to further demonstrate Globacom’s commitment towards empowering its subscribers and enriching their experience on the network has empowered 62 subscribers even as it unveiled grand finale winners.

The contest, which held for eight weeks, unveiled Ejembi Simon Inass as its grand prize of N1 million winner, while five others, namely, Nwogwugwu Brainie, Doyin Hafeezah Salau, Emeh Emmanuel Okwun, Ehimare Aaleeyah Shaka and John Sunday Peter won consolation prizes of N200,000 each.

According to Globacom, participants followed Glo on any of its social media pages @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook, registered online and uploaded their videos.

During the grand finale in Lagos, at the Mike Adenuga Towers head office of Globacom, the regional activation manager, Olufolahan Faseyitan, said that the Gloin60seconds contest was one of Nigeria’s biggest online talent competition, which gave opportunity to creative subscribers to win cash prizes, engage and showcase budding talents as well as reward young creative people in Nigeria’s social media space.

“Since inception, Globacom has always given empowerment of stakeholders a pride of place in all its operations. Gloin60seconds was conceptualised to make our youthful customers in the social media space believe in themselves and work hard to hone their skills,” he said.

Olufolahan added that all through the contest seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes won N50,000 each weekly making it a total of 56 winners in the last eight weeks adding that, with the grand finale winners, Globacom has successfully empowered 62 subscribers.

The six grand finale winners were selected based on fulfilment of all the set eligibility terms and conditions, including positive identification of the participants in the video and the usage of valid active SIM with matching SIM registration data, he noted.

Thereafter, Globacom reassurred its commitment to subscribers towards providing value-adding and life enhancing products and services designed to afford them the best in telecommunications experience.