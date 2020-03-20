Globacom has commissioned another premium, ultra-modern retail outlet in Auchi, Edo State in a bid to take its products and services closer to customers.

According to the telecommunications giant, the new one-stop service and sales outlet is sterling. “It is an ultra-modern architectural masterpiece. Beyond the dreamy, artistic front elevation of the new sales outlet, the interior of the shop is exquisitely furnished and equipped with the latest technology for quick sales, customer complaint diagnosis and resolution. It also offers a cool, cosy and luxurious ambience that relaxes the customer while customer is transacting business.”

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Activation (Benin) , Mr. Ezeora Obiora, explained that Auchi is a strategic town as it is one of the busiest locations in the entire Afemai jurisdiction of Edo State.

Said he, “This new service centre will be open Monday to Saturday to give our numerous customers the ample opportunity of experiencing our quality customer service without having to travel long distances. It is our desire to facilitate access to our products and services to all our customers”. “As you are well aware, our approach to customer service is one that is always underpinned by innovation and total inclusiveness.