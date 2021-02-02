Trade partners of national telecommunications giant, Globacom, have commended the company for its strategic support which has helped their businesses to grow over the years. The dealers, who spoke in Abuja during a feedback engagement session with the Globacom team, also thanked the company for being worthy partners.

“The support we received from Globacom has enabled us to record sustained growth in our businesses over the years”, said the dealers, including Zeph Ventures Limited, Alenssar Infinity, Dio Associates, Hamzadex, Jamdat, Joelink, Salmana, and Persec Enterprise.

Speaking at the event, a top dealer in North–Central and Managing Director of Zeph Ventures Limited, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, commended Globacom for its continuous support for its trade partners and dealers.

According to him, “our relationship with Globacom was from inception of my company, right from 2005. Today, we cannot define ourselves in Zeph Ventures without adding Globacom. The brand has become part of our family as a business because we can directly link our success to the success of the Glo brand.”

“The graph has only been trending upwards ever since we came on board. For instance, last month was our best month so far. We have recorded sustained growth over the years. We equally also see ourselves as beneficial partners to Globacom, so it’s a win-win relationship.

Overall, the advantages of being a Globacom dealer are enormous”. Mr. Nwosu explained further

Since inception, Globacom has always provided support for its dealers in different areas, including finance and strategy support, while “Specifically, top-performing dealers get trade credit, bank guarantees, operational policy recommendations, to mention a few.”