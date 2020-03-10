Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications company, Globacom, was the best performer in terms of new subscribers acquisition for a period of 12 months beginning from January 2019 to January 2020.

According to the statistics published on the website of the industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Globacom added over six million new customers during the period under review.

Specifically, Globacom outperformed other operators by adding 6.15 million new customers to its network, effectively taking its subscriber base from 45,603,638 in January 2019 to 51,755,561 at the end of January 2020.

Airtel placed second after it added 5.03 million new customers during the period, taking its subscriber base to 49,997,710 from 44,970,973 last year.

MTN placed third by gaining 4.03 million subscribers to have a total of 70,693,058 as against its subscriber base of 66,665,378 in January 2019.

On the other hand, 9mobile lost 3.23million subscribers during the review period. The company’s subscriber base dropped to 13,157,543 from the 16,385,317 it had in January, 2019.

The battle for subscribers has been fierce among the operators in the last one year as each of the biggest operators topped the monthly gainers’ chart in succession as reported every month by the NCC.