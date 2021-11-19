Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, on Thursday hosted a prize presentation ceremony for 203 winners of its Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

The winners who were presented with various mouth-watering prizes emerged from the first draw of the promotion held recently. They include 71 winners of television sets, 71 winners of generators and 61 winners of refrigerators.

One of the winners, Chika Nwachukwu, from Enugu State, who works with Oando Plc said, “Glo is a very supportive network. I truly appreciate this prize. To tell you the truth, I was surprised when I was told I won. I thank Globacom immensely for providing another fridge for my family”.

Afusat Jamiu from Ogun State, a generator winner, said, “I live in Ijede, in Ikorodu area of Lagos where I sell clothes. Glo has made me very happy with this generator that I won in its promo. It came at the right time. The generator will be very useful to power my fridge to boost my new turkey business. God bless Glo”.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Abdulrazaq Ande, explianed that other winners who will emerge in subsequent draws will receive their prizes at similar events to be held in in Enugu on November 25, Ibadan on December 2, Port-Harcourt on December 9, Asaba on December 13, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16.

