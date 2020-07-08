Telecommunications company, Globacom has announced a 55 per cent cut on tariffs to international destinations. The company said the move was initiated to ensure that its customers stay connected to their loved ones overseas at extremely competitive rates.

A press statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday said the reduced tariffs do not attract subscription fees and are applicable to major destinations such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

On the African continent, the new tariffs cover Cameroon, Niger, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire. According to the company, the tariffs differ from one country to another, though they are still the most competitive in the market.

“United Kingdom which used to cost between N30 and N130 per minute now cost between N24 and N100 per minute depending on the network the call is landing. Similarly, calls to Spain and Italy have been reduced to N75 and N60 per minute from N90 and N130 respectively,” Globacom stated. The company further said that calls to South Africa will now attract N85 per minute instead of N150, while calls to Saudi Arabia will cost N55 per minute instead of the former N60 per minute. The tariff for France and Ireland, has been reduced to N50 and N40 respectively from N65 and N60, while calls to Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Togo and Niger will now attract N150 instead of the old N200 per minute tariff.