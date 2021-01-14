National Telecommunication Company, Globacom has assured the Benin Great GSM Village of its continous collaboration to enhance the growth of the association which provides jobs for thousands of Edo youths.

Mr. Augustus-ndu Offor, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Primary, Mid West, made the pledge at the closing ceremony of Benin Great GSM Village association’s business promotions carnival held in the Edo State capital.

He reiterated the commitment of the company towards empowerment of Nigerian youth, adding that Globacom had always supported the youth in their quest to achieve their dreams.

While expressing the gratitude of the company to the executives and members of the association for partnering with Globacom, Offor called on them to ensure that the facilities provided by Globacom were properly utilized.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Mr. Aminu Abraham, Chairman of the Village, expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to Globacom for supporting the village.

He stated that Globacom did not only transformed the village environment with colourful branding, it also provided a unique mini- Glo shop, which provides their daily telecom needs, in addition to the donating a 60 KVA generator which powers the village 24/7.

Globacom had recently signed an MOU with the association for five years sponsorship and exclusive branding of Benin Great GSM Carnival.