As the 2019 Jos International Trade Fair opened on last week, Globacom, made a spectacular entry into the fair arena with its latest consumer empowerment promo, My Own Don Beta, which empowers subscribers on the Globacom network to win items that can make them instant entrepreneurs.

My Own Don Beta promo, which was launched penultimate week, rewards participants with brand new motorcycles, otherwise known as keke, industrial sewing machines, generators and gridding machines. Old and new Globacom subscribers who recharge with a minimum of N200 can win any of the items.

While the Globacom stand at the Fair, holding at the Jos Polo field on Joseph Gomwalk Road, was a beehive of activities, the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, who earlier declared the Fair opened, took time to visit the network’s stand alongside his wife, Mrs Regina Lalong, and his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden.

The governor, who was impressed with the value Globacom has added to Plateau State, said that the company had contributed immensely to strengthening the economic viability of Plateau State. The governor declared that he was elated at the performance of Globacom in the state over the years, stressing that as an indigenous company, Globacom had proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the socio-economic life of Plateau State and in Nigeria at large.

“Glo products are strong, the network is smooth and the business proposition is effective,” he said.

Governor Lalong commended the quality of Globacom’s services and products on display at the Fair and expressed delight with the way Globacom was connecting with the indigenous people of Nigeria in the design of its services, products and promotions. He particularly commended the ongoing Recharge and Win Big Promo, also known as My Own Don Beta, which seeks to empower hundreds of Nigerians with entrepreneurial tools.

Lalong said that the promo would be beneficial to the people of Plateau as it would bring new prosperity to the state with the wide range of prizes available in the promo.

Receiving the governor to the Globacom stand, the Company’s Zonal Business Coordinator, North East Zone of Globacom, Mr. Muyiwa Ogundimu, explained that the purpose of the on-going promo is to make entrepreneurs out of the people rather than dishing out money to winners.

Globacom, Ogundimu added, had chosen to give the people trade-establishment tools that would help them set up their own businesses. This, he said, would have direct impact on their life situations.