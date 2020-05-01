Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications company, Globacom, has called on Nigerian workers not to feel discouraged by the current situation of things in the country, assuring that better times would still come.

Globacom said this in a goodwill message to Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s May Day.

The company said even though the entire world was being confronted by the problem of a highly infectious disease, COVID-19, which had closed down most industries, there was certainty that better times would come soon.

Globacom urged Nigerian workers to see the current challenges as an opportunity to reflect over their past and redouble their efforts for better successes in the coming months. The telecom company charged Nigerian workers to remain committed to the task of building the Nigerian nation of everyone’s dream.

“As you join your counterparts across the world to celebrate yet another Workers’ Day, Globacom wishes to congratulate you for being undeterred by the challenges workers face all over the world. We salute your courage, resilience, and can-do attitude, and urge you to use the occasion to rededicate yourselves to the social and economic development of our dear nation”, Globacom said in the goodwill message. The second national carrier noted that the prayers of the people of faith in the major religions would help take Nigeria out of its predicament.

Globacom pledged to continue to offer innovative and fairly-priced products and services to assist Nigerian workers to meet and exceed the expectations of their employers.