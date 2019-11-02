National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has emerged the preferred network for 2 million new subscribers in Nigeria in September, the largest in the industry, according to latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This was contained in the latest industry report on the performances of telecom operators in the month of September, 2019, posted on the website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to NCC, Globacom added a total of 1,945,846 new subscribers in September, thus increasing its subscriber base from 47,265,628 in August to 49,211,474. The third position is now occupied by Airtel which had briefly held the second position in the industry. At the end of August, Airtel’s subscriber’s base was 47,921,891, but it added 987,787 subscribers in the month of September which moved it to 48,909,678.

While Globacom and Airtel added new subscribers to their networks, MTN and 9mobile ended the month on the losing note; having recorded losses during the period.

The report further showed that MTN lost a total of 379,795 subscribers in September, thus reducing its total subscriptions from 65,707,899 it recorded in August to 65,328,104 in September. Also, 9mobile (formerlyEtisalat) moved from 15,602,255 in August to 15,334,096, losing 268,159 subscribers in September.

The number of active mobile users in the country grew by 2, 300,000 rising from 176.6 million in August to 178.9 million in September. This development has successfully boosted the country’s teledensity rate which has increased considerably to 93.8 percent.

