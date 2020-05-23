Globacom, has rejoiced with Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration. Nigeria’s foremost telecommunication company, in a statement issued from its headquarters, congratulated Muslims in the country on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and urged them to utilize the lessons learned during the period to improve their lives and their communities.

“As Muslims savour the joy of Eid-el- Fitri, we pray that Almighty Allah will grant their prayers for peace, progress, and development of the nation. We call on them to imbibe fully the tenets of Islam as taught by Prophet Mohammed”, the statement read.

The company called on them to lend helping hands to the needy and the less privileged in the society in accordance with the tenets of Islam, which preaches brotherly love. It promised to continue to provide high-quality products and services at affordable rates throughout the Sallah period and afterward, adding that its network would continue to offer seamless communications experience to its teeming customers.

The operator reminded its customers of its ongoing Stay Home Data plan, which offers up to 20 percent more data for all categories of subscribers irrespective of the data plan they purchase.

Under the plan, Glo customers automatically enjoy up to 20 percent more data when they subscribe to a plan or top up their data. The company said they could also use the Sunday Data plan to send felicitations to their family and friends during the Eid weekend. The plan gives subscribers 1.25 GB for just N200 worth of data on Sunday to chat, browse, stream, and connect with loved ones, religious bodies, societies, clubs, and organisations.

The Eid-el-Fitri is celebrated by Muslims worldwide upon the completion of the annual month-long fasting called Ramadan.