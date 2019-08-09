The excitement for this season’s English Premier League (EPL) is gathering momentum again as Globacom renews its sponsorship of the live broadcast of the league considered to be the world’s most exciting football league.

Globacom’s renewal of the live broadcast of the 2019/2020 EPL, which kicks off this weekend, the company noted, would give the Nigerian football fans, who passionately follow the league, the opportunity to savour every match and analysis of the new EPL season, as all the 380 fixtures are broadcast live from this weekend till May next year.

The digital transformation company, in a statement issued from its head office on the 2019/2020 EPL football season, assured football fans of exciting moments in the next nine months, as the live broadcast of matches on frontline pay TV, DSTV kicks-off today, with Glo as one of the two headline sponsors.

“Our sponsorship of live matches of the EPL dates back to the 2013/2014 season, and football fans across the continent are assured of another interesting time in the 2019/2020 league season, which kicks off on Friday,” Globacom said.

Globacom added: “The English Premier League, no doubt commands large following in Nigeria and across the African continent, and we are delighted to use it to connect to the passion point of Nigerians, irrespective of their network of choice. We’ll continue to use the sponsorship of the live broadcast of the EPL matches on DSTV to drive excitement among Nigerians for the next nine months.”