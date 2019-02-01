Digital transformation leader, Globacom, on Wednesday rewarded new winners of GLOIN60SECONDS, its social media talent hunt, in different locations across the country.

Winners who received their prizes of N50,000 each were drawn from the Week 4 and 5 of the online competition, a novel customer-rewarding scheme in the nation’s telecoms industry.

The winners, who spoke after collecting their prizes, thanked the telecommunications giant for introducing the contest, which they noted, helped them showcase their talent to thousands of their online followers.

Among the winners, whose entries were adjudged the best, out of thousands of video uploaded in the fourth and fifth weeks of the competition, included Ifeoluwa Ajibola, Oreoluwa Oladapo, Pakama Anthony, Agun Toluwalagbara and Stephen Ezute from Lagos. From Abuja, the winners were Kelvin Obimba and Nafisat Abdulganiyu, while Enugu had Eze Chibueze and Odinaka Nnamani. Peace Osagie won in Benin and also received her N50,000 cheque, just as Nathan Tonye got her cheque at Gloworld, Port Harcourt.

Ifeoluwa Ajibola (Mr. Iffective on Instagram), final year medical student of the University of Lagos, siad even though his studies are quite tedious, “you will always find time for your passion. I now have more followers, more exposure, and I get motivated to do more freestyle; thanks to Glo.”

Oreoluwa Oladapo, 23, a professional dance artiste, said “#GLOIN60SECONDS has increased my Instagram account. My level of creativity has also gone up because you have to be creative to realise your dream. This is the best platform for youths at the moment”.

Pakama Mukta Anthony, a graduate of Botany from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a dancer declared: “Winning in the Gloin60seconds challenge is a big boost to me and I am particularly happy to be a winner. Glo gives back to its subscribers and I will continue to preach the Glo gospel to my friends and relations”.

Similarly, Agun Toluwalagbara, a 500-Level mechanical engineering student of University of Lagos says: “I was hoping to win when I uploaded my video but I was not sure it was good enough to win. I was, therefore, excited when I was called that I won. I have encouraged my friends to try and participate and some of them are already hoping to win in the next draw”.

GLOIN60SECONDS competition offers participants the opportunity to upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GLOIN60SECONDS. The video could be on music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability.

In addition, participants are expected to follow Glo on any of the company’s social media pages @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook.

Participants are allowed to upload as many videos as possible per week. The videos will be eligible for weekly prizes in the week uploaded.