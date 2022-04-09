Foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, has rewarded its business dealers with special incentives worth several millions of Naira.

The Chairman of the company, Dr. Mike Adenuga said at the 2022 Dealer Appreciation Gala Dinner held by the company at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos, that the company values its dealers who have, over the years, shown commitment and hard work in dealing with the company.

The mouth-watering prizes were in different categories ranging from cash prizes in form of credit notes running into millions of naira, to other expensive incentives.

Dr. Adenuga who was represented by the Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, Mr. Ken Ogujiofor, said the special incentives package worth over N750m was to encourage the dealers to double their efforts in order to contribute their quota to the achievement of the business goals of the network.

The chairman further disclosed that the event is in continuation of Glo’s tradition of rewarding and upholding excellence among its treasured business associates.

“We are delighted to note that the reward programme was a huge success, with many of our partners achieving and surpassing the target bands set for the two categories; volume push and activations. Very shortly, we shall be presenting prizes to the winners from different parts of the country,” he said.

Mr. Remi Makinde of Globacom’s Network Implementation Group in his presentation pointed out that the company’s Network Quality Enhancement plan had greatly enhanced the network’s quality.

Mr. Viju Unnithan of Marketing Department, Globacom noted that the company was committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and that the company’s products and services were designed to add value to Glo subscribers.

Business associates who were delighted at the special rewards gave kudos to Globacom’s Board, management for the unprecedented gesture.

One of them, Mr Tochukwu Nwosu whose company, Zeph Associates, clinched three top prizes among the category one dealers enthused that “Globacom has delighted its trade partners tonight and on behalf of my fellow dealers, we say thank you to Globacom”.

His colleague, the Managing Director of Yarab Integrated Limited, Alhaji Mobolaji Abdulrasaq equally expressed appreciation to Globacom, saying, “We will continue to work towards the progress of the company. Kudos to Glo.”

Chief Edward Emeano, CEO of Alenssar Infinity Communication, also lauded Globacom for its unique style of appreciating business partners. “Globacom has showed its true appreciation of our efforts in marketing the company’s products and services and we are truly grateful”, he said.

The special rewards gala was spiced with good music and comedy by top musicians and comedians including juju maestro, King Sunny Ade (KSA) and his African beats, the Groove Band as well as the duo of Godwin Komone aka Gordons and MC Forever.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .