National telecommunications company, Globacom, has launched a new customer promotion, tagged GloRewards CASHTOKEN, which allows subscribers to earn cash rewards on every recharge.

In a statement in Lagos on Wednesday to announce the offer, the company said that under the GloRewards programme, subscribers would earn a CASHTOKEN of N6 each time they recharge their lines, in an assured cashback arrangement, just as they also stand a chance to win between N5, 000 and N100 million in weekly lottery draws. Globacom disclosed that the new offer would enrich the experience of millions of subscribers on the network, especially during this period of Covid-19 pandemic which has seen many businesses operating at minimal level.

Explaining how the offer works, the company said all existing and new customers could enroll for GloRewards by dialing *777#, after which they will receive a welcome SMS within 48 hours, with details of last 3 months’ average recharge value and recharge target for the month. The recharge target SMS will be received every month until GloRewards program is stopped by Glo.

Globacom added that after enrolment, new customers (using Glo services for less than 3 months) would earn their first CASHTOKEN on first recharge of N200 and above and subsequently earn CASHTOKENs on every cumulative recharge of N1,000 during the calendar month.