Globacom has commended the resilience of Nigerians and their efforts to ensure that democracy was sustained in the past 23 years.

The company, in a good will message to Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day, also urged all to continue to support government at all levels to improve their quality of life and ensure the development of the country.

It encouraged Nigerians to shelve their differences and come together to tap into the power of diversity inherent in the country, adding that it is only in unity that Nigeria can thrive.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Keeping the country united is a great way to honour the heroes of our democracy. Nigerians should, therefore,tap into the power of diversity inherent in the country by joining hands to sustain the territorial integrity of the country at all cost”, Globacom added.

The company also urged Nigerians who are known to be a vibrant, diligent and hardworking people in different parts of the world to strive at all times to preserve the good image of the country.

Globacom said it would continue to empower its subscribers and Nigerians at large with world-class telecommunication services and unlimited opportunities to excel in their endeavour”.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .