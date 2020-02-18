With the unveiling of two new television commercials recently, Globacom has continued to set the pace with delightful productions used to promote its products and services among Nigerians.

Tagged “Emoji” and “Smart Home”, the two commercials have become very popular particularly among the youths, showcasing the power of contemporary technology aided by the social media.

The first TVC, “Smart Home”, is a demonstration of the power of technology which has succeeded in simplifying different home-based activities, particularly the use of remote control in performing household chores like turning on the faucet and opening doors as well as switching the light on and off.

This was perfectly captured by the two popular rivals in the Glo television commercial series, Mama Gee (Patience Ozokwor) and Sola Sobowale, aka ‘Toyin Tomato’. After the “end-of-the-year party” organised by Mama Gee’s daughter, Sobowale’s daughter decided to use the rest room and she was accompanied by her mum, only for the door to be opened without anyone opening it which shocked both of them.