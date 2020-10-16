Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, has explained that it has introduced another season of its successful customer reward programme, Smartphone Festival, in response to calls by millions of its customers.

Glo Smartphone Festival comes with data bonuses for customers who avail themselves of the programme. Telecom subscribers who enjoyed the benefits of the last edition of the programme in July have, according to the company, been calling for a repeat.

Globacom said in a press statement in Lagos that under the programme, subscribers who purchase smartphones from any of its outlets across the country will get up to six months’ bundled data.

This will be in addition to the best price deals on any of the devices that the subscribers opt for, according to the company. They will also have access to free data ranging from 500 MB to 2GB per month for six months.

“The festival period provides opportunity for all subscribers (prepaid and post-paid) to visit Gloworld outlets to get the best price deals on any handset of their choice and enjoy bundled benefits,” Globacom said.

The company added that potential subscribers from other networks are also free to pick up any of the handsets covered by the Smartphone festival and a SIM. The customer will only need to register the SIM before he or she can begin to enjoy the benefits.

The devices available for customers to choose from include Afrione, Apple, Imose, Infinix, Itel, Lava, Nokia, Samsung, Tecno and Vivo. The device chosen determines the volume of the bonus the customer will receive.