Telecoms firm, Globacom, is doling out huge data benefits to its subscribers who are heavy data consumers on a daily basis.

In the new data product, entitled Glo Daily Data Splash, subscribers will enjoy the most attractive data rate in the sector.

The new plan takes care of heavy data users by offering 1GB of data for just N300 and 2GB for N500. The huge data plans come with a validity of one day and can be gifted to other subscribers by the original subscriber.

It can also be shared with as many as five subscribers who can browse with the same plan at the same time seamlessly, the company explained in a statement released on Friday in Lagos.

“With N300 which gives a validity of one day, the new product gives a data value of 1GB to subscribers, just as N500 gives the subscribers 2GB. These are the most affordable customer-friendly data plans in the industry”, the statement read.

According to the company, the Daily Data Splash offers are available for “both existing and new Glo customers.” The operator urged intending subscribers to dial *777# to select product.

Globacom said it hoped to empower more people with data at affordable rates so as to enable them to meet up with their data needs.