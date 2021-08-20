African Voices Changemakers, the Cable News Network’s magazine programme, will this week beam its lights on two Chess masters who are developing youths within their localities to embrace the competitive board game.

The programme, sponsored by national telecommunications company, Globacom, will feature 26-year-old Nigerian chess player, Tunde Onakoya, and James Kang’aru Mwangi, a 28 years old Kenyan.

Onakoya, is one of the top 50 chess players in Nigeria. He founded a life-changing organization called “Chess in Slums Africa”. The programme introduces young Nigerians in impoverished communities to chess where they learn the rudiments of the game. ‘Chess in Slums’, which has successfully trained over 200 children, is founded with the belief that every child, irrespective of his or her background, is capable of attaining greatness. A Kenyan who made headlines after being inducted into the prestigious ‘Forbes Africa 30 under 30 for 2021‘on the strength of his prowess in the game, Mwangi is the Chief Executive Officer of Epitome School of chess. He graduated from Technical University of Kenya (TUK) where he was trained as a top chess player, alongside other professionals. The schedule for the programme on DSTV has Saturday 9.30 a.m. for the first broadcast, while a repeat comes up on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Monday at 4.00 a.m. while a two-part, 15-minute rebroadcast will hold on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.