The Globacom-sponsored CNN International’s magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers, will this weekend host three Nigerians who are raising awareness about malaria through an innovative youth-aimed campaign.

The guests on the 30-minutes magazine programme include Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, a New York-based Nigerian artist, Laolu Senbanjo and a British-Nigerian Music Video Director, Meji Alabi

A mother of three, Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of the Nigerian cinema. Over the years she has amassed an enviable fan base and the press has dubbed her as the real Africa Magic

Omotola was honoured in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton in 2013. Also in the year 2013, Omotola made a brief appearance on VH1’s scripted series, Hit the Floor. In November 2013, she also spoke at the 2013 edition of the WISE- Summit, held in Doha, Qatar.

For her contributions to the Nigerian film industry, she was honoured in 2014 by the Nigerian government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

38-year-old Laolu Senbanjo is a Nigerian visual artist, musician, singer/songwriter, and former human rights attorney. After obtaining a law degree, he worked with the National Human Rights Commission in Nigeria. He campaigned for women and children’s rights and toured several part of Nigeria, particularly in the North.

Senbanjo later moved to the United States where he developed his talents as a visual artist, musician and songwriter. He uses charcoal and distinct patterns to create complex, story-rich art designs that draw heavily on his Yoruba heritage and feature ancient Nigerian symbols and patterns

One of his famous works is the design of popular singer, Beyoncé’s album, Lemonade.

Popularly known for his unique videos, Alabi grew up in London, Texas and Lagos. He has handled videos for many top artistes like Beyoncé, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

Alabi is a recipient of 2018 City People Music Award for Music Video Director of the Year, 2018 as well as 2019 Nigeria Entertainment Award for Music Video of the Year (Director). He was also nominated for The Headies Award for Best Music Video, 2019.