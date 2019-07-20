The Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices will this weekend celebrate a new generation of the continent’s disc jockeys, including Amine K from Morocco, DJ Avneesh from Mauritius and Senegal’s DJ Dollar.

The 30-minute-magazine programme comes up on CNN at 9.30 a.m., with repeats on Saturday at 12.30 a.m., 4.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 5.00 a.m., 9.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 5.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively.

DJ Amine K from Morocco commands wide followership across the continent for his dexterity on the jukebox. His performances always get clubs filled, with his fans dancing to good house music.

He has played for audiences at electronic music festivals around the world, with his music focused on quality dance floor experiences.

In the course of his disc jockey career, he has performed in different music festivals across Europe, sharing the limelight with other notable disc jockeys including Mandy, Nick Warren, Lee Burridge and Gui Boratto.

The second guest, DJ Avneesh, is one of the most successful and respected DJs in Mauritius. He understands the art of combining instrumental sounds to produce beauty of form, harmony and expression of emotion which eventually earned him a residency at Supperclub Singapore in 2008. He is an artiste that has succeeded in making his music heard, through his deck-spinning maneuvers, whether in his homeland or to far reaching horizons by pulling down geographical boundaries.