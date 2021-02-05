This week’s African Voices Change Makers, the Glo-sponsored magazine program on Cable News Nework (CNN), features social re-orientation champions, Kennedy Odede, a Kenyan social entrepreneur and canvasser for free education, and Stephen Asante, a mental health advocacy campaigner.

Kennedy Odede, founded Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), an organisation focused on making clean water and medical care accessible to urban slums across Kenya. He also provides free education for girls in the densely populated demographics of the country as well as helping individuals start small businesses.

Kennedy who is fluent in six languages, is 37 years old Kenyan and a Young Global Leader (YGL) at the World Economic Forum. He is equally an Obama Foundation Africa Leader and a New York Times Bestselling author who was awarded the 2010 Echoing Green Fellowship. He was listed on the Forbes Under-30 Top Social Entrepreneurs in 2014.

Stephen Asante on the other hand, is the founder of a non-governmental organization, Mental Health Advocacy Foundation, in Accra, Ghana. The organisation collaborates with the Ghanaian government to improve mental health services while working with local organisations to reduce the stigma associated with mental afflictions in the country.

Don’t miss African Voices ChangeMakers on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. The show will be rebroadcasted on Saturday at 12 noon, Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 1.30 a.m.