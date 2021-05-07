The Globacom-sponsored CNN International’s magazine program, African Voices Changemakers, will this weekend host two talented Africans who are showcasing the creativity of the continent to a global audience. The guests on the 30-minutes magazine program are United States based Nigerian actress, and musician, Folake Olowofoyeku, and South African singer and ‘Queen of Limpopo’, Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, fondly called Makhadzi.

Folake Olowofoyeku who performs as ‘The Folake’ in her music routines was born in 1983 in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2001 she moved to the United States and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater from the City College of New York. In 2019, she began to co-star with American comedian Billy Gardell in the series, Bob Hearts Abishola.

Singer Makhadzi is best known for her songs “Tshanda Vhuya” and “Matorokisi. As a 24-year-old music artist, she has enjoyed significant success including being named winner of the best Tshivenda hit with her song Yo Shoma during the Limpopo Music Awards ceremony in 2017 and was in 2018 nominated at the TSHIMA awards for Best Tshivenda Dance Artist/Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Tshivenda Song of the Year. In 2020, Makhadzi won the DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The duo will delight viewers with their stories on CNN African Voices Changemakers which comes up on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m., on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12. 30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m. The program will also be repeated in two installments of 15 minutes each at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.