Bolanle Austen-Peters, Managing Director of Terra Kulture, will be featured on this week’s episode of Cable News Network (CNN) African Voices ChangeMakers, sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

The magazine program will profile the 52-year-old lawyer, award-winning film and theatre director who is the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and mother of two children. She shares her unique journey of success as a leading creative voice that is shaping the arts, entertainment and culture of Nigeria.

Her Terra Kulture organisation is a Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, Nigeria. She equally runs a film company- BAP Productions, which has produced various musicals, including ‘Saro The Musical’, ‘Wakaa The Musical’, ‘Moremi The Musical’, ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ and ‘Fela’s Republic and The Kalakuta Queens’.

Additionally, she has produced several films, including ‘93 Days’, ‘Bling Lagosians’ and is currently nursing a new project, an online academy which has the prospect of expanding the Nigerian theatre scene.

Bolanle Austen-Peters is a graduate of the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree holder in International Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She worked with the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights in Switzerland before joining the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and the United Nations Development Program.