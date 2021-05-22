The interesting careers of two reputable graphic and lifestyle artistes will this week be on display on Cable News Network’s (CNN) African Voices sponsored by telecommunications giants, Globacom.

A vignette of the show revealed that the programme will parade a South African artist, filmmaker, and fine art photographer, Justice Mukheli, and United States of America-based founder of a leading African handmade sustainable textiles and accessories company, Mariama Camara

Justice Mukheli is a self-taught photographer and film maker that lives and works in Johannesburg, South Africa. He started his career in advertising before setting up a highly successful photography collective, I See A Different You – alongside his two brothers. The collective focused on conveying distinctly South African and African stories through a local lens. He is popularly known and recognized for creating “intellectually and emotionally dense work” that projects true African experience which seek to correct negative narrative of Africans across the globe

Mariama on the other hand is an entrepreneur and humanitarian born in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. She is one of the most influential African women in philanthropy, fashion and entrepreneurship. She is the Founder and Creative Designer of MARIAMA CAMARA, a New York City based sustainable fashion brand, Founder of Mariama Fashion Production, the leading African handmade sustainable textiles and accessories company.

She came from the lineage of tie dyers. Her great grand-mother was among the most successful female tie dyers in the region of Guinea. She later became the first Guinean to showcase the efforts of female tie-dyers from her roots to the international market, through her non-profit organization There Is No Limit Foundation.

African Voices comes up on the DSTV on CNN Channel 401 from Saturday at 9.30am while repeats will hold on Sunday at 4.30am, 7.30am, 12 30pm and 7.30pm and on Monday at 5.30am. It will also be aired in two 15-minute parts at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.